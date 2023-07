Security agencies, including troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA) operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility have arrested two suspects, a Ghanaian and a Nigerian, over intercepted cache of arms concealed in a truck, reportedly shipped in from Mali via Idiroko International Border.

The post Security agencies arrest two, intercept arms, ammunition in Ogun appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper