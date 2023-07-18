Stakeholders advocate sustainable strategies to reduce pre-trial detainees in prison | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Tasks media on intense enlightenment

Stakeholders holders in the corrections sector have called for sustainable strategies for reducing high number of pre-trial detainees in custodial centers for effective implementation of non-custodial measure.

Founder and Executive Director of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, (PRAWA), Dr. Uju Agomoh, said the strategies will promote effective reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates and ex-inmates.

She made this known at a Press Conference and Strategy meeting with on Setting Agenda for Administration of Justice and Corrections Reforms in Nigeria, organized by PRAWA in partnership with the Open Society for West Africa, (OSIWA) and the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, (NBA-SPIDEL), yesterday in Abuja.

To said sustainability can be attained through “full implementation of section 12 of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019; and having a strong synergy…