



The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and President, World Craft Council (WCC), African Region, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has solicited a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston, Texas. The NCAC boss made the call while addressing the Mayor of Houston City, Mr Sylvester Turner, during an event hosted in his honor by […]

The post We want a direct flight from Nigeria to Houston, Runsewe tells Houston City Mayor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper