





The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and his wife Ekaette recently, led eight other members of the 10th Senate on a visit to the home of lawyer and politician, Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and wife, Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to felicitate with them on the occasion of the first birthday of their son. He noted […]

The post When Senate President led lawmakers on a felicitation visit to Natasha Akpoti, family appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper