AIG warns police officers against Intimidation, harassment, extortion | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Assistant Inspector General(AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenegoa, Bayelsa state, Benjamin Okolo, has warned operatives of the Nigeria Police not to indulge in activities that will ruin the good works of the police in the Zone.

AIG Okolo also warned that the Police hierarchy would henceforth not tolerate overzealous officers who engage in extortion, intimidation, and harassment of innocent citizens.

The police boss who made the declaration at the Police Senior Officers Mess, Port Harcourt while on a familiarization visit to the Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday, said Police checkpoints would now only be used to combat crimes and not for extortion.

He said, “I mentioned earlier that some of us are not behaving well and because of those we need to remind ourselves that acts of harassment and overzealous, intimidation, incivility to members of the public, to mention a few would not be tolerated moving forward.

“We need to be mindful of the usefulness and…