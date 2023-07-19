Burna Boy Subtly Responds To Davido’s “New Cat” Remark — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Accelerate TV’s hit comedy series, Visa on Arrival is back with Season 3 this July 2023. The comedy series that first aired on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel in 2021, quickly became a fan favourite and has caught the interest of Nigerians globally. The series is created by Bovi Ugboma exclusively for Accelerate TV and promises…

4 days ago

In the heart of Hollywood, “Dangerous Silence,” made its way to the big screen when it was screened at the reputable Golden State Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre located in Hollywood. The film was written and produced by Ariel Lavi. This interesting, realistic, and intriguing film left audience in a bit of sorrow and… …