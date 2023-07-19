CLO urges president to beware of old corrupt politicians | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Civil Society Organization – Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), has drawn the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to the regrouping of old corrupt politicians who meant no good for the country.

The group through its President, Mr Igho Akeregha, made the observation Tuesday at a press conference held in Abuja.

The CLO President decried that Nigeria has been degenerated to one of the most corrupt countries in the world, a safe haven for bandits and terrorists as well as a comfortable environment for all manners of criminal enterprises to thrive.

Further in his remarks, Akeregha informed Nigerians to be mindful of a group of former governors with the codename “Class of 99”, who he stressed, were former governors elected in 1999, some of whom were convicted for corruptions but are currently frequenting Aso Rock and having meetings with President Tinubu.

He said: “The CLO is appalled by recent developments in the country where in June, former governor of Delta State…