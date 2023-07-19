Diri offers 2023 Time Magazine awardee, Ogoina, N40m grant







The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has awarded a N40 million research grant to Prof. Dimie Ogoina, a recipient of 2023 Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Persons in the World. Diri made the pronouncement yesterday when Ogoina, accompanied by members of the planning committee for celebrating the recipient, paid him a courtesy visit […]

