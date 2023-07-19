



The legal team of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to commence committal proceedings against the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for the continued detention of their client, has accused the Director General of the security agency of threatening to frame them for terrorism. The group of lawyers also accused him of labelling them IPOB/ESN Lawyers.

The post DSS threatening to frame us with terrorism over objections to continued detention of Emefiele appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper