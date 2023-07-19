I'll deliver on my promises inspite of challenges, Tinubu tells Nigerians





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told Nigerians that he will deliver on the promises he made inspite of the challenges currently facing the country. Tinubu said this on Wednesday in his address to Muslims to usher in the New Islamic Year while imploring them to imbibe the important values of patience, perseverance, and faithfulness, which […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper