



A 24-year-old man Francis Stephen Oke Eghele has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for representing himself as a female American to defraud unsuspecting victims. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said Eghele was convicted by Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. He […]

The post Man who portrays himself as ‘American Sugar Mummy’ jailed in Kwara appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper