Nigerian Doctor Not Found Giulty Of Rape Accusations — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 19 July 2023 |

Popular Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr. Olufunmilayo Harvey has been found not guilty after three years of sitting on his case at the United Kingdom, by his ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape.

The doctor who had taken a break from social media, for personal reasons, had been dragged before the UK’s Metropolitan Police on false allegation of rape.

He was cleared by the…