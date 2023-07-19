Nigerian Doctor Not Found Giulty Of Rape Accusations — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


By Itunu Azeez Kareem

19 July 2023   |  
6:40 pm

Popular Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr. Olufunmilayo Harvey has been found not guilty after three years of sitting on his case at the United Kingdom, by his ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape. The doctor who had taken a break from social media, for personal reasons, had been dragged before the UK’s Metropolitan Police on false…

doctor accuser Nigerian Doctor Not Found Giulty Of Rape Accusations — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World NewsPopular Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr. Olufunmilayo Harvey has been found not guilty after three years of sitting on his case at the United Kingdom, by his ex-girlfriend who accused him of rape.

The doctor who had taken a break from social media, for personal reasons, had been dragged before the UK’s Metropolitan Police on false allegation of rape.

He was cleared by the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR