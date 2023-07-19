Reps fault destruction of 800,000 barrels stolen crude-laden vessel | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of representatives on Tuesday knocked the military and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited for setting ablaze a vessel said to have been seized with 800,000 litres of stolen crude.

Adopting a motion by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, the lawmakers asked security agencies to desist from further setting ablaze vessels laden with stolen crude oil when seized with a view to curbing environmental pollution in the Niger Delta region.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Ereyitomi recall the recent reports of interception, arrest and subsequent destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region, the most recent being MT TURA II on Friday July, 7 2023 in the escravos river in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State.

He noted that the vessel MT TURA, an 800,000 tonne capacity vessel was at the time of arrest and destruction, laden with about 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil; He stated that the said vessel was set ablaze by a…