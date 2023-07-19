Sudan drivers sit idle as war shuts down transportation | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mahana Abdelrahman used to criss-cross Sudan in his truck, delivering shipments across the vast country, but three months of brutal war have drastically reduced road transportation, grinding business to a halt.
Now, the 45-year-old driver chain-smokes and sips coffee at a cafe on the outskirts of Wad Madani, a city that has welcomed him and many others who fled the war-weary capital Khartoum, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) to the north.
In 20 years of working as a lorry driver, usually carrying goods from Red Sea ports, Abdelrahman has “never seen anything like this war”, he told AFP.
The fighting, which erupted on April 15 when a power struggle between rival generals spilled into all-out war, has killed thousands and displaced millions.
“I used to drive across the country four times a month, now I’ve been here for three weeks and there’s nothing to carry anywhere,” Abdelrahman lamented.
Around him, lines of parked lorries in their hundreds stretched as far as the eye…
