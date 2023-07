World champion and world record holder Tobi Amusan has been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three doping tests in a 12-month period. The 26-year-old Nigerian hurdler, who won gold in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, is accused of missing tests on January 19, March 8, and April […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper