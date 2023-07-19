Tobi Amusan to contest charges of missed drug tests that could lead to suspension | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tobi Amusan, the world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, is contesting a charge of missed drug tests that could potentially lead to a suspension.

Amusan took to social media to announce the charge, stating that she was charged with three missed drug tests within a 12-month period, which could result in a two-year suspension, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

In her Instagram post, the 26-year-old Amusan expressed her intention to fight the charge and have her case decided by a tribunal of three arbitrators before the start of the upcoming World Championships.

The reigning 100m hurdles world champion asserted her belief in her clean athlete status and mentioned that she undergoes regular testing by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), including being tested within days of her third alleged missed test.

The Nigerian expressed faith that the matter would be resolved in her favor, allowing her to compete in the World Championships in…