US teenage army recruit dies during combat training

A teenage Army recruit unexpectedly died last week while conducting a training exercise during basic combat training in Georgia, officials said. Pfc. Jacob T. Atchison, 19, had an unspecified medical emergency during a training event at Fort Moore on July 12 and was pronounced dead at the Martin Army Community Hospital. “We are all deeply […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper