Youth group tasks government on development | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) has declared its resolve to collaborate with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu- led administration to ensure progress and stability of the country.



The group also declared it would defend the integrity of the nation, economically, politically and socially by reinventing the interest of the youths towards achieving those goals.



Executive Secretary, Board of Trustees of the organisation, Dr. Olusegun Adeleye, gave the pledge while speaking with newsmen in Lagos recently on the outcome of the meeting held by the body, which reaffirmed the dissolution of the national executive council of NYO led by Amb. Abdullahi Wali Abubakar, following the expiration of its five-year tenure and the appointment of a Caretaker Committee headed by Hon. Onyeamechi Ugwu for a maximum period of six months.



Adeleye said NYO arrived at this decision because it could no longer sit on the fence, saying that the body would come out and tell the government in power and…