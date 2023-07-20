





Belarus said Thursday that instructors from mercenary force Wagner have begun training the ex-Soviet country’s special forces, nearly a month after an aborted rebellion in Russia. “Despite the rain, it’s hot at the Brestsky training ground,” the Belarusian defence ministry said in a statement, releasing pictures of masked fighters in combat gear. “Over the course […]

The post Belarus says Wagner training special forces appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper