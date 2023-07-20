



The House of Representatives has kicked against an increase in electricity tariff proposed by distribution companies to the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The resolution was reached following a motion presented by Honourable Aliyu Madaki. The lawmaker disapproved of the price hike, considering the recent increase in petrol prices. Madaki stressed that it is inappropriate […]

The post House of Reps kicks against proposed increase of electricity tariff appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper