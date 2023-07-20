Kylie Jenner Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Only Getting Fillers — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Nigeria 20 July 2023 |

Kylie Jenner denied having plastic surgery done to her face, and only getting fillers, during the July 20 episode of her reality show, The Kardashians.

The 25-year-old makeup mogul has been open about her use of lip fillers in the past, but she has never explicitly denied having any other cosmetic procedures. In the latest episode of her show, however, she seemed to go out of her way to clarify that she has not had any major work done on her face.

“I’ve only gotten fillers,” Jenner said to her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. “I’ve…