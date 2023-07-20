NAF air strike eliminates terrorists loyal to late kingpin Abdulkareem Boss





Over 22 terrorists mostly made up of foot soldiers of the deceased notorious terrorists’ kingpin Alhaji Abdulkareen Lawal, aka Abdulkareen Boss, were neutralized by air strikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) at Batsari and Sola Poi II in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas (LGA) of Katsina State. According to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper