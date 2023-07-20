Operators decry deregulation without local refining | The Guardian Nigeria News

Operators in the oil and gas industry have called on the Federal Government to prioritise investment in domestic refining of petroleum products.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for removing fuel subsidy, operators lamented that the inability to refine products locally is not sustainable, considering the vagaries of international market prices for petroleum products and the nation’s weak currency against the US dollar.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria by Emadeb Energy Services Limited, post-subsidy removal regime, the Chief Executive Officer, Emadeb Energy Services Limited, Adebowale Olujimi, also called on the government to create a special window for petroleum marketers to easily access foreign exchange strictly for importation of PMS, saying that it would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings of the masses.

“If the government can help to find a window where the issue of dollars is resolved for…