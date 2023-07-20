



Oyo State Government has shut five private hospitals in Ibadan as part of measures towards safeguarding the health and well-being of residents. The spokesperson to the Oyo State government, Rotimi Babalola, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement. “The five private healthcare facilities in Ibadan were sealed for non-compliance with regulatory standards,” Babalola said. “The […]

The post Oyo shuts five private hospitals over quackery appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper