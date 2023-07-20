Police foil attempted attack on Imo council of traditional rulers’ chairman





The Police Command in Imo said its operatives foiled gunmen attack on the Chairman, Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area on Tuesday. The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said a local security operative died from gunshot […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper