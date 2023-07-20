We're all experiencing pain, let's wait for Tinubu's palliatives, Onanuga pleads





A spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council during the 2023 election Bayo Onanuga has urged Nigerians to wait patiently for the palliatives promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Onanuga said this in the wake of the new pump price of fuel coupled with the removal of payment of subsidy on petrol which […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper