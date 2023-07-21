Court grants Kanu’s request for access to private doctors   | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, yesterday, granted the request made by the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to access a medical doctor of his choice, while in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

While ruling that Kanu is entitled to a medical doctor of his choice, the court added that such expenses should be borne by the applicant (Kanu).

Kanu, in a suit he filed through his team of lawyers, led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, applied for an order of mandamus to compel the security agency to grant him unhindered access to his private physicians.

Consequently, the court held that Kanu is entitled to his medical record, and DSS should not interfere with this right.

The court further held that the medical examination of the IPOB leader, outside the facility of DSS, should be supervised by Kanu’s team of medical doctors, and the reports sealed for security purposes.

While ruling on the application, Nyako…