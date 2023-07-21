FIFA Women’s World Cup: Nnadozie the hero as Super Falcons hold Canada | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Canada’s forward Christine Sinclair reacts on the ground after missing a penalty as Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (R) celebrates her save during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group B football match between Nigeria and Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, in Melbourne on July 21, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)

Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero as the Super Falcons held out for a goalless draw against Canada at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Overall, it was a heroic performance by every member of the Nigerian team, but Nnadozie stood out after saving a second half penalty and ensuring that the most successful African team of all-time earned a point in Melbourne despite finishing the game with a player less.

The Canadians, who saw captain Christine Sinclair miss a second-half penalty kick, are tipped to go far in the tournament having won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, beating the United…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR