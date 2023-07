Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager near the West Bank city of Ramallah Friday, Palestinian officials said, as the forces said they shot a “suspect” after being attacked with “explosives”. “A citizen died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) to the head,” in an incident in the village of Umm […]

