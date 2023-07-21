Margot Robbie’s Outrageous Prank On Babysitter:Fakes Her Own Death As A Child | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Life 21 July 2023 |

10:20 am

Hollywood actress Margot Robbie shared an astonishing prank from her childhood in which she resorted to extreme measures to get rid of a babysitter she did not approve of.

During an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the 33-year-old star recounted the outrageous prank she played on the unsuspecting nanny that left her running out of the house in terror.

The incident occurred when…