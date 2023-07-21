NNPCL, UTMOL sign agreement to push down cost of cooking gas | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. and UTM Offshore Ltd., on Thursday signed the Heads of Terms Agreement to provide clean energy to Nigerians through the UTM FLNG Project.

The signing ceremony which took place at the NNPCL corporate headquarters in Abuja, allows 20 per cent equity contribution of the NNPCL in the UTM FLNG Project.

The agreement is a significant step towards growing the gas market and making cooking gas more accessible and affordable for consumers.

Mr Julius Rone, Group Managing Director, UTM Offshore Ltd., promoter of the project, said the signing, joint effort not only aim to bring down and stabilise the price of cooking gas, but also has the potential to create a healthier environment.

According to him, it will bring investment opportunities and numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities for Nigerians.

He noted that it was encouraging to see such initiatives that promote the well-being of the people and the economy.

The front-end…