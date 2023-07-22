2023 guber poll: November 11 marks end to insecurity, hardship, deceit in Imo – Anyanwu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has unequivocally stated that November 11, 2023 will mark an end to the lingering insecurity, hardship and deceit in Imo state when PDP takes over the affairs of the state, assuring that no intimidation, thuggery or killings will ever upturn the victory.

Anyanwu gave this assurance weekend at Oguta and Oru West local government areas respectively during his LGA “Thank You Tour”. The party Candidate further maintained that since APC has failed to restore peace and put a stop to the panic in the state, no genuine Imo person would ever vote for them.

According to him, the people of the state have being unduly treated, starved, humiliated, harrased and intimidated by the APC government, maintaining that due to God’s love for the state, November 11 has been set aside as the right season to liberate the state.

He said that it would be a wrong idea for any Imo citizen to allow himself or herself to be left behind in the project of securing Imo state…