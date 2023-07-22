2023 polls: INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-election review | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday met with Collation and Returning Officers for the 2023 general elections to review issues regarding to the election results management.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while addressing the officers at the post-election review meeting in Abuja, said the commission would like to hear their experiences on the field.

He said that the commission would also want to know what could be done to improve on the aspect of election result management.

Yakubu said that INEC was aware that as collation and returning officers, they worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law.

He added that the officers either moved the designated forms to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as returning officers.

“Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral…