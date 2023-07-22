Airport expansion: Gov. Radda directs payment of compensation





Katsina State Government has directed the immediate payment of compensation to land owners affected by the expansion of Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Katsina. The state governor, Malam Dikko Radda, gave the directive in a statement issued on Friday in Katsina by Malam Ibrahim Kaula, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS). The News Agency of Nigeria […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper