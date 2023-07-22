Boiling your meat well does not kill anthrax, expert warns Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Obi Ogar, Director, Veterinary Services, Cross River Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, has disclosed that well boiled meat does not prevent one from contracting anthrax after consumption.

Ogar said this on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

He was reacting to claims in some quarters that boiling meat properly could kill the pathogen that causes anthrax.

NAN reports that anthrax is a deadly bacterial and zoonotic disease caused by a bacterium called bacillus anthracis. It also occurs primarily in cattles, sheep, goats and could affect other animals.

He said the bacterium could only be destroyed using heat through the process of incineration, which will burn the substance to ashes.

He said while disposing of an animal that dies of anthrax, it should be done in a very deep grave after which disinfectant and chemical should be poured on the carcass before covering to prevent any escape.

“This organism is not killed…