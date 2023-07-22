Celebrities headline launch of D’General







Cubana Chief Priest,Cubana Chief Priest and Dbanj Stars across the entertainment industry from Nollywood veterans, musicians, comedians and social media influencers graced the recent launch of alcoholic bitter drink, D’General. Amongst the celebrities present at the pomp filled event were Denrele Edun, Frank Edoho, Destiny Etiko, Dbanj, Seyi Vibes, Zlatan, James Brown, Maria BBNaija, IK […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper