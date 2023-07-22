



The Senate has moved to set the template for the diversification of the nation’s economy through Bitumen Development. The bill to that effect scaled first reading at the plenary on Thursday. The bill sponsored by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (APC Ondo South) is seeking for establishment of Bitumen Development Commission for official regulation of Bitumen exploration, […]

The post Diversification: Senate moves to set the template for Bitumen development appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper