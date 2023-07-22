Eltee Skhillz thrill fans at Afrodisiac Festival in Brussels







It was an iconic sight as Nigerian singer, Eltee Skhillz, shut down the Afrodisiac Festival in what was another night of greatness during his ongoing tour in Brussels, Belgium. As a significant career milestone, the Odogwu Na The Spender originator headlined the Afrodisiac 2023 Festival, which is a celebration of African arts, music, culture, fashion […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper