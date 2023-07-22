JAN, Union Bank empower 400 female students to promote gender equity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is partnering with Union Bank to implement the 22nd edition of the Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development (LEAD) Camp, a JAN programme focused on developing and empowering young girls across the country.

The LEAD Camp programme, scheduled virtually from July 24 to 26, aims at inspiring and empowering young girls to become high-achieving leaders leading global economy.

A statement by JAN Marketing and Communications Manager, Oluwatobi Ogunlesi, reads: “This year’s LEAD Camp will unite 400 female senior secondary students from 16 schools nationwide.

“Participants will include students who have previously participated in the JA Company program, where they learned about entrepreneurship and leadership, and other high-achieving students from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds.”

The three-day camp will feature interactive workshops, panel sessions, and skill-building activities to equip the participants with valuable…