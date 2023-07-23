



Mr Bola Babarinde, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa, says government palliative measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal should not be limited to cash distribution.

[ad]

Babarinde in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Sunday, urged the Federal Government to make provision for all sectors of society in the palliatives.

The post Don’t limit palliatives to cash distribution, APC chieftain tells FG appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper