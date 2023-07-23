Gunmen kill man in Kankia, Katsina State | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gunmen have killed a man, identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The man, popularly called Solo by locals, was killed late on Saturday, the Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP. Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed in Katsina on Sunday.

Aliyu said that the police command had commenced investigations into the killing, the latest in a state that had been wracked by terrorist activities.

NAN learnt that the killing happened at around 8:40 p.m., when the gunmen invaded a low-cost residential estate, near the Kankia General Hospital.

A resident, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that the gunmen, who came on motorcycles, invaded the estate and shot Abdullahi point-blank when he tried to question them.

The terrorists were said to have fled after shooting Abdulahi and leaving him in a pool of his own blood.

The incident forced traders, residents and passers-by on the Katsina-Kano…