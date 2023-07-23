Illegal mining: NSCDC arrests 12 suspects, impounds trucks | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 suspects for conveying solid minerals from Kaduna State and Plateau to Port Harcourt in Rivers without relevant permits.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Edo, Mr Samuel Dan, disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja.

According to him, recently, my command has arrested 12 suspects in connection with conveying solid minerals (conza stones, iron ore and coal), without relevant permits.

Dan added that his command impounded four trucks.

He said that when the vehicles were stopped, it was discovered that they neither had their waybills nor licences permitting them to deal on mining.

“So, we saw them as people who were illegally conveying solid minerals or illegally dealing with them for some one.

“For you to deal on solid minerals, you need a permit, the approval of government and permission from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals before you are even given a mining site,”…