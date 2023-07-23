Insecurity: COAS inaugurates operation ”Hakorin Damisa IV” in Plateau | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated a special operation code-named ”Operation Hakorin Damisa IV” to tackle insecurity in Plateau.

Lagbaja inaugurated the special operation on Saturday in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The COAS explained that the special operation was aimed at tackling the ongoing security challenges within Mangu and environs.

He charged troops of the special force to respond to all distress calls and work with other security agencies to end all forms of insecurity in the area.

”Gentlemen, as your 23rd COAS I address you today and charge all of you deployed for this special operation to end the conflicts in Mangu and environs

”You must work with other security agencies and because you are a people’s army, you must respond to all distress calls

”You must also give feedback to the people at all times in order to win the confidence of the public.”

The COAS also charged the troops to be professional and…