Kano Guber: Yusuf closes case as SSG confirms his membership of NNPP | The Guardian Nigeria News

Proceeding at the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal took a fresh dimension, yesterday, as Kano State Governor, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, closed his case with a single witness against the earlier number of witnesses listed.



Recall that the second and third respondents, the governor and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), listed 450 witnesses before the tribunal to defend their victory against the petitioner, the All Progressives Congress (APC).



The petitioner is challenging the first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for declaring Yusuf as the winner of the March 18, 2023, governorship poll in the state.



The APC is asking the tribunal to overturn the victory of Yusuf, because he was not a duly registered member of the NNPP as his name was not in the NNPP membership register submitted to INEC before the election.

At the resumption of tribunal yesterday, Yusuf’s witness, who is the Secretary to State Government…