Lagos confirms mass burial for 103 #EndSARS victims, says none from Lekki Tollgate





After three years, Lagos State Government on Sunday confirmed that it has prepared the bodies of 103 #EndSARS protest victims for mass burial. The permanent secretary in the ministry of health Olusegun Ogboye in a statement, however, stated that none of the bodies were retrieved from the Lekki tollgate. “For the records, the Lagos State […]

