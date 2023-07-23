NDLEA arrests drug lord with 93 cocaine wraps in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, with 93 wraps of cocaine in Lagos.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the notorious drug kingpin specialized in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe especially Italy.

He said that the suspect was shocked when NDLEA operatives stormed his hotel room and arrested him together with a courier in Okota area of Lagos, late on Friday.

Babafemi said the drug lord was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

He said that the recruted courier, Uju Dominic, 35, came from Italy just to ingest the pellets of cocaine on Friday and return to Italy on Saturday.

“True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma street off Ago-Palace way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

“This is…