Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima will on Sunday depart Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

[ad]

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information,

Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

The post Shettima to represent Tinubu at food summit in Rome, Russia appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper