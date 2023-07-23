Should We Donate Blood For Free If Recipients Have To Pay For It? — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Bello Hussein Adoto 23 July 2023 |

4:00 pm One, two, three. Every three seconds, someone, somewhere, is receiving blood, and he or she doesn’t know where it comes from. The person could be an accident victim with a broken leg, a woman bleeding after birth, a sickle cell patient hanging on to life, a man with haemophilia whose blood just won’t clot, or…

One, two, three. Every three seconds, someone, somewhere, is receiving blood, and he or she doesn’t know where it comes from.

The person could be an accident victim with a broken leg, a woman bleeding after birth, a sickle cell patient hanging on to life, a man with haemophilia whose blood just won’t clot, or a snakebite victim whose cells are lysing away.

Three seconds. Someone is on the bed,…