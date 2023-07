The Barbiecore trend is taking the fashion world by storm, and men are not being left out. This trend, which is inspired by the iconic Barbie doll (and the upcoming Barbie live action movie), is all about embracing the color pink in a playful and stylish way. There are a few different ways that men […]

The post The Barbiecore Trend appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper