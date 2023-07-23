Tinubu, Shettima to unveil 2 books at Sen. Bamidele’s 60th birthday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would unveil two books on leadership and communication in commemoration of the 60th birthday anniversary of Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele.

This is contained in a statement released by Bamidele’s Media Office in Abuja on Sunday, indicating that the event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.

The statement added that the two- term senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District (APC) who personally wrote the books in two volumes would clock 60 on July 29.

According to the statement the books are titled: “Leadership Through Communication” (Volumes 1 & 2).

“This is in his erudite efforts to dissect the social, political and economic events which gave birth to the current Fourth Republic in retrospect to independence era.

“Among other things, the first volume of the book comes in 406 pages and 14 chapters.

“It addresses how to actualise development at grassroots through information and…